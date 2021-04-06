Fed. Circ. Probes Alleged Misconduct In DNA Tech IP Fight

Law360 (April 6, 2021, 6:41 PM EDT) -- A Federal Circuit judge focused the bulk of his questions Tuesday on allegations that Oxford Nanopore Technologies Ltd. used fearmongering over the COVID-19 pandemic to influence the jury to its advantage in Pacific Biosciences' suit over its DNA analysis patents. A three-judge panel was considering Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.'s appeal of a Delaware federal jury's determination that two of its patents are invalid for lack of enablement, thereby clearing Oxford of infringing them. PacBio wants the jury verdict vacated, in part because it claims that Oxford falsely told jurors that its products were essential to the fight against COVID-19, accusing...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS