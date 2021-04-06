FINRA Fines Credit Suisse $345K For Worker Oversight Lapse

Law360 (April 6, 2021, 6:21 PM EDT) -- Credit Suisse Securities failed to monitor thousands of its employees' outside brokerage accounts for "potentially deceptive" trading practices, according to a Financial Industry Regulatory Authority settlement that censures the broker-dealer and slaps it with a $345,000 fine. The New York-based subsidiary of Credit Suisse Group failed to adequately track whether its new employees had disclosed outside brokerage accounts, according to the settlement, which was published Monday. The firm had no automated system to track the required disclosures, employees were not required to certify their external accounts annually, and the personal account trading team in charge of monitoring the account activity in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS