Judge Dismisses AMD Stock-Drop Suit For Good

Law360 (April 7, 2021, 4:25 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has tossed a shareholder action alleging that officers and directors of Advanced Micro Devices Inc. deliberately misled investors about a new accelerated processing unit, finding the allegations are precluded by a state court ruling in a parallel suit. U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers said in Monday's order that claims brought by David Hamilton are precluded by the Santa Clara Superior Court case Wessels v. Read et al., where a judge tossed the case for failure to sufficiently allege demand futility. Demand futility requires that a stockholder must make a demand on the board to pursue a...

