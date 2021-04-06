2nd Circ. Rebuffs Insider Trading Appeal From Ex-PE Boss

Law360 (April 6, 2021, 5:30 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit said Tuesday that it found "no basis for reversal" of an insider trading conviction for a co-founder of the China-backed private equity firm Canyon Bridge Capital Partners. An appellate panel affirmed the conviction of Benjamin Chow, who was sentenced in 2019 to three months in prison after jurors convicted him of insider trading-related charges in connection with Canyon Bridge's attempted $1.3 billion acquisition of Lattice Semiconductor Corp. Chow had argued on appeal that confidentiality agreements he signed with Lattice did not subject him to prohibitions against insider trading, but the appellate judges said individuals who enter into those...

