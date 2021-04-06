Fed. Circuit Clears Vizio, Sharp In WiLAN Display Patent Suits

Law360 (April 6, 2021, 8:56 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Tuesday upheld rulings in Delaware federal court that let Vizio and Sharp Electronics out of suits alleging that they infringed two WiLAN Inc. video display patents, finding that the patent-holding company improperly relied on legal declarations from other lawsuits. In a precedential finding, a three-judge panel said Chief U.S. District Judge Leonard P. Stark had it right when he rejected source code printouts that WiLAN Inc. used as evidence in two infringement cases it lodged in 2015 against Sharp Electronics Corp. and Vizio Inc. The cases, tried and appealed separately, were consolidated by the Federal Circuit in...

