Fed. Circ. Affirms Intel's Loss In PTAB Fight Over VLSI Patent

Law360 (April 6, 2021, 5:53 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Tuesday backed the Patent Trial and Appeal Board's decision to uphold a VLSI Technology LLC computer chip patent, just a day after Intel Corp. faced questions over its argument that the board wrongly ruled that prior art does not disclose the claimed invention. Without giving any reasoning, a three-judge panel affirmed the PTAB's February 2020 decision, which relates to a patent that describes a method of electrically connecting multiple semiconductor substrates together into a single packaged chip by using a thin solder layer between the underbump metallization, or UBM, of the chips. Intel, one of the world's...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS