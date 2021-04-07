ITC Greenlights Tariffs On Chinese Mower Engines

Law360 (April 7, 2021, 12:45 PM EDT) -- The U.S. International Trade Commission has voted to advance anti-dumping and countervailing duties on small lawnmower engines imported from China, finding that U.S. lawnmower manufacturers are being competitively harmed by the imports. The commission's unanimous vote Tuesday follows parallel findings from the U.S. Department of Commerce in March that Chinese lawnmower engine producers are being unfairly subsidized by their government and are selling lawnmower engines at less than fair value. The department can now move forward by issuing formal anti-dumping and countervailing duty orders on Chinese exports later this month, a move that could levy hefty tariffs on the country's lawnmower...

