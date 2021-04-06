Utah Concrete Co. Wins Bid For H-2B Workers On Appeal

Law360 (April 6, 2021, 4:18 PM EDT) -- The Board of Alien Labor Certification Appeals has sided with a Salt Lake City concrete company in its bid to hire seasonal foreign workers under the H-2B visa program, finding that a certifying officer wrongly denied the application for failing to show that it needed the extra staff. In a six-page order, Administrative Law Judge Steven B. Berlin on Monday said Craghead Building Co. Inc. provided "reasonable evidence" to support its argument that the company needs 10 more H-2B workers this year than it requested last year, in light of an increase in business and a $7.5 million Mountain View Corridor...

