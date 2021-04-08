CFPB's QM Rule Delay Plan Gets Industry, Advocate Pushback

Law360 (April 8, 2021, 6:31 PM EDT) -- The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau's plan to delay and potentially reconsider the qualified mortgage rule overhaul completed under former agency Director Kathleen Kraninger is drawing strong opposition from industry heavyweights and dividing consumer advocates in comment letters filed this past week. April 5 marked the deadline for the public to weigh in on a proposal issued in March by acting CFPB Director David Uejio that calls for postponing full implementation of the QM overhaul, which was one of the last major rulemaking projects overseen by Kraninger. Quicken Loans, the nation's largest mortgage originator, and top industry groups like the American Bankers...

