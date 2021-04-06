Trusts Seek Class Cert. In BNY Mellon Fund-Selection Suit

Law360 (April 6, 2021, 7:49 PM EDT) -- A trio of trust beneficiaries told a Pennsylvania federal judge on Monday that a companywide policy at BNY Mellon of steering assets into underperforming funds managed by an affiliate warranted certification of a class in a suit over losses suffered as a result of the bank's investment decisions. The beneficiaries argued that Bank of New York Mellon NA required its wealth managers to abide by a so-called solutions matrix that mandated the investment of trust assets in funds managed by an affiliate, the Dreyfus Corp., despite the unique needs of any individual trust. "Under its channeling policy, BNY Mellon treats all...

