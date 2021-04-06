Texas Considers Tweaking Med Mal Expert Report Timing

Law360 (April 6, 2021, 5:53 PM EDT) -- Texas lawmakers on Tuesday weighed a proposal to change the timing of when expert reports must be filed in health care liability claim litigation so that trial judges can first make a preliminary determination as to whether a case requires the report, drawing support from both sides of the bar. If passed, the legislation would offer litigants clarity about what constitutes health care liability claims, whereas now there is "uncertainty in the law concerning how they're defined," the author of S.B. 232, state Sen. Nathan Johnson, D-Dallas, told the Senate Committee on Jurisprudence Tuesday. Johnson said this is the rare case...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS