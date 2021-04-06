Exxon Says San Fran Can't Ditch Climate Conspiracy Suit

Law360 (April 6, 2021, 4:26 PM EDT) -- ExxonMobil Corp. told the Texas Supreme Court that strategic targeting of the Texas energy sector by San Francisco and other local California governments has exposed them to being sued in the Lone Star State for information about an alleged conspiracy against the oil and gas industry. On Monday, the oil and gas giant argued to the court that it should be able to dig into suspicions that the group of governments on the West Coast conspired to blame the oil and gas industry for climate change-related infrastructure damage. While California local governments filed lawsuits alleging as much in California courts under that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS