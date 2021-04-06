Oakland Asks Calif. Judge To Toss 'Hero Pay' Challenge

Law360 (April 6, 2021, 4:50 PM EDT) -- The city of Oakland's pandemic hazard pay ordinance for grocery workers fits within the traditional government power to set employment standards and is not preempted by federal labor law, the city said in asking a California federal judge to toss a grocers' association's challenge to the pay bump. In a motion filed Monday, Oakland asked U.S. District Judge William Orrick to dismiss the lawsuit the California Grocers Association filed in February challenging the city's ordinance requiring certain grocery stores to give their workers a $5-per-hour pay increase during the COVID-19 pandemic. Among other things, the CGA alleged the ordinance must fall...

