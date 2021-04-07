Locke Lord Asks Texas Panel To End $30M Malpractice Suit

Law360 (April 7, 2021, 4:47 PM EDT) -- Locke Lord LLP urged a Texas appellate court Wednesday to toss a $30 million legal malpractice and breach of fiduciary duty case lodged against it by longtime client Retractable Technologies Inc., which claims the firm should've anticipated the Fifth Circuit's rejection of its legal theory and reversal of a $340 million judgment. The law firm told a three-justice panel of the Fifth Court of Appeals in Dallas during virtual oral arguments that RTI's 2019 legal malpractice suit is based on the firm's representation of RTI in a federal patent infringement and antitrust case, and, therefore, is prohibited under the Texas Citizens...

