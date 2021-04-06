Rite Aid Shopper Wants Class Cert. In 'Rapid Release' Ad Fight

Law360 (April 6, 2021, 11:03 PM EDT) -- A Rite Aid customer on Tuesday urged a federal judge to certify a class of California consumers who were allegedly deceived by "rapid release" labels on store brand acetaminophen gelcaps, arguing that Rite Aid wouldn't use the phrase unless it's useful to consumers and that the claims can be resolved class-wide. During a virtual hearing before U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers, Adam A. Edwards of Greg Coleman Law argued on behalf of lead plaintiff Thomas Bailey that Rite Aid Corp.'s certification challenges primarily take issue with the merits of the claims, which should be resolved at trial and not on...

