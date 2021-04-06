Investor Says Pot Biz's Lack Of Counsel Is Stalling Settlement

Law360 (April 6, 2021, 7:33 PM EDT) -- The company behind a bankrupt marijuana greenhouse leasing business should be removed from a proposed shareholder class action to clear the way for other parties to finalize a settlement, an investor told a Colorado federal judge Tuesday, saying the company's lack of counsel has held up the deal. Investor John Paulson told the court that a pending $1.5 million settlement negotiated by the proposed class and defendant executives "has been stalled in its tracks" by the failure of Two Rivers Water and Farming Co. to obtain new counsel after the company's last attorneys quit. "None of the parties will suffer 'legal...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS