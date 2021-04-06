Oil Trader Cops To Role In $22M Ecuadorian Bribery Scheme

Law360, New York (April 6, 2021, 7:03 PM EDT) -- A former employee of Swiss commodities trader Gunvor Group Ltd. on Tuesday admitted to his role in a scheme to pay Ecuadorian government officials $22 million in bribes to win business from state-owned oil company PetroEcuador. Canadian Raymond Kohut, 68, pled guilty to one count of money laundering conspiracy in a virtual proceeding before U.S. District Judge Eric Vitaliano in Brooklyn. Kohut told the court that from about 2012 to August 2020, he agreed to participate in a scheme with consultants and two of his supervisors to pay bribes to Ecuadorian officials to secure business from PetroEcuador. He said he hired...

