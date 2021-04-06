Investor, Art Biz Prep NFT Marketplace For Cannabis Art

Law360 (April 6, 2021, 8:12 PM EDT) -- An art company and a private equity firm said Tuesday they were teaming up to create a non-fungible token marketplace for cannabis-related art, with the first NFT set to launch on — of course — April 20. The marketplace will feature works from the catalog of the cannabis art company Califari, the announcement said. The venture is backed by New York-headquartered Merida Capital Holdings, which focuses on cannabis and hemp businesses. The platform, which has yet to be christened, aims to create a pot-themed digital space that rolls together art, technology and commerce, the announcement said. Califari sells artwork and merchandise...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS