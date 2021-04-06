IBM Settles Software Contract Row With Texas Manufacturer

Law360 (April 6, 2021, 7:17 PM EDT) -- IBM told the Texas Supreme Court on Monday that it has reached a confidential settlement with a General Electric Co. machinery manufacturer in a software contract dispute that negates its request for the court to review issues related to a damages model in the litigation. International Business Machines Corp. in January asked the court to undo rulings that tossed its challenges to a damages model proffered by Lufkin Industries Inc., which claims it was fraudulently induced to pay for the failed implementation of IBM software. IBM was also challenging a lower appellate court's ruling that it didn't have jurisdiction to hear the pretrial...

