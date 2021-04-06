Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Gravel Income From Tribal Land Not Taxable, Justices Told

Law360 (April 6, 2021, 8:24 PM EDT) -- A couple told the U.S. Supreme Court that it should review a Second Circuit finding that income from selling gravel mined on Seneca Nation land is taxable because a plain reading of two centuries-old treaties exempts those amounts from taxation.

Alice J. Perkins, an enrolled member of the Seneca Nation of Indians, and her husband, Fredrick, told the Supreme Court that profits earned from gravel they mined in Seneca territory and sold in connection with a trucking business are exempt from federal taxation. In finding otherwise, the Second Circuit failed to follow the original meaning of a 1794 treaty with the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!