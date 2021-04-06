NY Bar Weighs In On False Advertising Of Firm Partnerships

Law360 (April 6, 2021, 8:03 PM EDT) -- The New York State Bar Association on Tuesday released a new ethics opinion clarifying that separate law firms can't form a professional limited liability corporation and then advertise themselves as one entity because that would be a false and deceptive representation of the firms' operations. Specifically, the NYSBA's Committee on Professional Ethics said that independent firms cannot form a PLLC and then say that they're members of "ABC Law Group LLC." That would constitute a false, deceptive or misleading trade name, according to the opinion, which is dated March 31. That name would also be misleading as it pertains to the...

