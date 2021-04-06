RICO Suit Rips NYC For 'Inflating' Taxi Medallion Prices

Law360 (April 6, 2021, 7:01 PM EDT) -- New York City artificially inflated the values of once highly coveted taxi licenses, known as medallions, and hung taxi drivers out to dry when fierce competition from ride-hailing apps obliterated their revenue stream, according to a $2.6 billion federal racketeering lawsuit filed Tuesday. Taxi medallion holders Alec Soybel and Galina Kaminker filed a proposed class action in Brooklyn federal court accusing the city and the New York City Taxi and Limousine Commission of fraudulently inflating the prices of thousands of yellow taxicab medallions and profiting from the fraud over a 13-year period spanning from 2004 to 2017. The 105-page complaint details...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS