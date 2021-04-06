Commerce Finalizes Wire Strand Duties On 7 Countries

Law360 (April 6, 2021, 8:03 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Commerce announced Tuesday its determination that imports of pre-stressed concrete steel wire strand from seven countries are being sold in the U.S. at less than fair value, teeing up potentially steep tariffs. If the U.S. International Trade Commission makes a parallel finding in May that U.S. wire strand producers are being competitively harmed by the imports, the department can move forth with issuing anti-dumping duty orders. The countries ensnared in Tuesday's announcement are Indonesia, Italy, Malaysia, South Africa, Spain, Tunisia and Ukraine. The dumping margins – which measure the extent to which the fair value of a...

