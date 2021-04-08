Rivkin Radler Adds 4 Partners To Rebranded Estates Group

Law360 (April 8, 2021, 3:39 PM EDT) -- Long Island-based law firm Rivkin Radler LLP has added four partners to its trust and estates practice, which is being rebranded as the personal, family and business planning practice group. Three partners, Louis Vlahos, Patricia C. Marin and Joseph T. La Ferlita, join from Long Island firm Farrell Fritz PC and will also each be part of the firm's tax practice. Partner Jean A. Hegler joins from Brosnan & Hegler LLP, which recently disbanded. An of counsel attorney from Farrell Fritz and an associate from Brosnan & Hegler have also joined the firm, according to an announcement Tuesday. Rivkin Radler indicated...

