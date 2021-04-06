Texas, La. Say Immigration Policies Prolonging Incarceration

Law360 (April 6, 2021, 8:32 PM EDT) -- The Biden administration has shirked its obligation to deport removable immigrants after they complete prison terms, leading Texas and Louisiana to keep them incarcerated at state expense, according to a complaint lodged Tuesday. The states' suit, filed in the same Texas federal court where Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton lodged his attack on the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's temporary deportation moratorium in January, challenges a different part of the same DHS memorandum and follow-up guidance issued by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in February. According to Paxton and Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry, the new policies have caused ICE to...

