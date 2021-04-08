Eversheds Sutherland Nabs IP Partner from Wilson Sonsini

Law360 (April 8, 2021, 1:25 PM EDT) -- Global firm Eversheds Sutherland has scooped up an intellectual property attorney from Wilson Sonsini for its San Diego office. Jeffery W. Guise joined Eversheds Sutherland's intellectual property practice group as a partner, the firm announced this week. Guise, who spent nearly 17 years at Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati PC, will also help fill out the firm's IP biotechnology and life sciences team. "My IP and corporate work has grown exponentially the past few years, particularly biotech, patent-heavy companies needing global help, especially in the U.S. and Europe," Guise said in a statement. "Eversheds Sutherland's global footprint and integrated IP team afford...

