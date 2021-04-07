Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Chinese Garment Co. Settles $20M Warehoused Goods Suit

Law360 (April 7, 2021, 8:41 PM EDT) -- A Hong Kong garment wholesaler tied to retailers like TopShop, Urban Outfitters, Guess, Nordstrom and Bloomingdale's will pay a California logistics company an undisclosed sum to end a federal court suit over more than $20 million worth of goods in a warehouse, the parties said Tuesday.

Hong Kong-based Star Ace Asia Ltd., which initiated the lawsuit in March 2019 claiming its goods were being held "hostage," reached a settlement agreement under which it would pay Los Angeles County-based counterclaimant Longyuan Forwarding Inc., according to the joint filing seeking to dismiss the suit.

Tuesday's filing does not mention settlement specifics other than...

