Chinese Garment Co. Settles $20M Warehoused Goods Suit

Law360 (April 7, 2021, 8:41 PM EDT) -- A Hong Kong garment wholesaler tied to retailers like TopShop, Urban Outfitters, Guess, Nordstrom and Bloomingdale's will pay a California logistics company an undisclosed sum to end a federal court suit over more than $20 million worth of goods in a warehouse, the parties said Tuesday. Hong Kong-based Star Ace Asia Ltd., which initiated the lawsuit in March 2019 claiming its goods were being held "hostage," reached a settlement agreement under which it would pay Los Angeles County-based counterclaimant Longyuan Forwarding Inc., according to the joint filing seeking to dismiss the suit. Tuesday's filing does not mention settlement specifics other than...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS