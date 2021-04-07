VW Rips 9th Circ.'s 'Sweeping' Tampering Ruling At Top Court

Law360 (April 7, 2021, 6:37 PM EDT) -- Volkswagen led a group urging the U.S. Supreme Court to find that Florida and Utah counties can't sue over alleged anti-tampering law violations stemming from the 2015 diesel emissions-cheating scandal, insisting the Ninth Circuit's "sweeping" decision that found otherwise conflicts with precedence and creates regulatory chaos. In a 17-page reply brief Tuesday, Volkswagen Group of America Inc. and Audi of America LLC further supported their petition for writ of certiorari, which challenges the Ninth Circuit's June decision reviving lawsuits brought by Salt Lake County, Utah, and the Environmental Protection Commission of Hillsborough County, Florida, over post-sale updates made to vehicles' emissions controls....

