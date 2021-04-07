Illumina Hits Back At FTC, Says $8B Grail Deal Can Save Lives

Law360 (April 7, 2021, 5:46 PM EDT) -- Illumina Inc. urged a D.C. federal judge to jettison the Federal Trade Commission's challenge to its planned $8 billion acquisition of Grail Inc., saying the deal can save numerous lives through advances in early cancer detection. The FTC has challenged the biotech giant's merger with Grail as potentially stifling innovation, but Illumina says the agency has it backward and that the tie-up would actually fuel the development of Grail's cancer testing methods. San Diego-based Illumina said the deal "will accelerate the development, approval and adoption of a revolutionary blood test that can simultaneously detect more than 50 cancers, over 45 of...

