'Sketchy' Race Bias Suit Merits Sanctions, 1st Circ. Says

Law360 (April 7, 2021, 4:00 PM EDT) -- The First Circuit on Tuesday upheld more than $20,000 in sanctions against a Massachusetts lawyer who tried three times to pin race bias claims onto a Brookline town official but in the end could only muster what the appeals court called "sketchy" arguments. The three-judge panel's opinion, written by U.S. Circuit Judge Bruce M. Selya, said the Massachusetts federal judge in the case was right to sanction attorney Brooks Ames for frivolous claims as part of litigation alleging a town official retaliated against a black firefighter after he reported a white supervisor's racial slur. The suit attempted to rope in Stanley...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS