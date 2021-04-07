Tone It Down, Judge Tells Attys In Vt. PFOA Settlement Fight

Law360 (April 7, 2021, 9:26 PM EDT) -- A Vermont federal judge told attorneys to reduce the "personal friction between counsel" as Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics Corp. duels over a potential settlement with Vermont property owners who blame the company for perfluorooctanoic acid, or PFOA, contamination. In a Tuesday order unsealing documents related to the settlement dispute, U.S. District Judge Geoffrey W. Crawford asked each side to "reduce the tone of their filings." Words like "shockingly" describe only the feelings of the attorney writing the document, the judge noted, and those feelings do not need to be read by a judge "who is not easily shocked." The company is dueling with...

