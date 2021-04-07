Cooley-Led Patreon Valued At $4B After New Funding Round

Law360 (April 7, 2021, 12:36 PM EDT) -- Cooley-advised Patreon, which provides an online platform enabling artists and other content creators to connect directly with fans, said Wednesday that it has raised $155 million at a $4 billion valuation, in a funding round led by new investor Tiger Global. The Tiger Global Management LLC-led Series F financing round also featured participation from new Patreon investor Woodline Partners, as well as existing investors like Wellington Management, Lone Pine Capital, New Enterprise Associates, Glade Brook Capital and DFJ Growth, according to a statement. Patreon boasts that its platform is host to more than 200,000 creators, including podcasters, musicians and writers. Meanwhile,...

