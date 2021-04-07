Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Tutor Perini Unit Says It Was Stiffed On Philly Hotel Project

Law360 (April 7, 2021, 2:10 PM EDT) -- A Tutor Perini Corp. affiliate accused the developer of a $256 million Philadelphia dual-branded hotel project of failing to make good on millions worth of invoices for construction work and other costs on the new high rise.

Tutor Perini Building Corp. said in its complaint in the Philadelphia County Court of Common Pleas that Chestlen Development LP habitually failed to make payments on time under the terms of two contracts governing construction of the Center City project, and that it had received no payments at all from the developer since October.

Instead, the complaint accused Chestlen of attempting to blame the...

