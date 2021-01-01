Why CFPB's Disposal Of Supervisory Tool Is Problematic

Law360 (April 7, 2021, 4:48 PM EDT) -- During his confirmation hearing to serve as the first director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, Richard Cordray explained that the bureau had a "bigger and more flexible toolkit" than he'd had as Ohio's attorney general, where he "had only two options to choose from": alleging a violation of law or doing nothing.[1] He emphasized in particular "[t]he supervisory tool," which "offers the prospect of resolving compliance issues more quickly and effectively without resorting to litigation."[2] Although the bureau has not been shy in pursuing public enforcement actions — and has obtained over $13 billion in consumer relief — it has...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS