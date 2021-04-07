Hagens Berman, Faruqi, Others Vying To Rep Clover Investors

Law360 (April 7, 2021, 7:19 PM EDT) -- Several securities-focused law firms including Pomerantz LLP, Faruqi & Faruqi and Labaton Sucharow LLP seek to represent investors in a proposed class action alleging Medicare Advantage provider Clover Health Investments Corp. failed to disclose that federal prosecutors were scrutinizing the company as it went public via merger with a special purpose acquisition company. In documents filed Tuesday, nine separate legal teams asked to be appointed lead counsel to the proposed class of Clover shareholders. The lead counsel bids also included requests to consolidate four similar suits filed in the same federal court district in Tennessee. The investors claim that shares of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS