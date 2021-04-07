NRA's LaPierre Says He Consulted Execs Before Ch. 11 Filing

Law360 (April 7, 2021, 9:52 PM EDT) -- The leader of the National Rifle Association testified Wednesday in Texas that he consulted a three-member group of executives before filing a Chapter 11 petition in January, but he confirmed that the decision to file was his alone. During the third day of a trial over whether to dismiss the NRA's bankruptcy case, Executive Vice President and CEO Wayne LaPierre said that the special litigation committee created during a Jan. 7 meeting of the board was consulted before the Chapter 11 petition was submitted in Houston bankruptcy court. "I made the decision with the concurrence of the SLC, which is the...

