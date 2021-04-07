Emmet Marvin Helps With $150M Midtown NYC Refinance

Law360 (April 7, 2021, 5:46 PM EDT) -- Deutsche Bank has loaned $150 million to a Kensico Properties entity for its office building in midtown Manhattan, according to records made public in New York on Wednesday. Three mortgage documents were filed Wednesday for 509 Madison Avenue, for $20 million, $30 million and $100 million respectively. All three are refinancings of existing Deutsche Bank debt on the property, and come as Kensico transfers ownership of the building from one of its entities to another. Emmet Marvin & Martin LLP worked on the deal, though the firm's role was not immediately clear. The 23-story office building was constructed in 1929, according...

