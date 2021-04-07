New Chesapeake Suit Must Focus On Post-Ch. 11 Rights

Law360 (April 7, 2021, 6:49 PM EDT) -- A Texas bankruptcy judge told Chesapeake Energy that he's ready to allow a contract dispute with another oil and gas driller to proceed in Pennsylvania court, but only as long as the parties focus on post-bankruptcy issues. At a virtual hearing U.S. Bankruptcy Judge David Jones told Chesapeake and Epsilon Energy USA that he believes their dispute over a Epsilon's right to drill in a Pennsylvania oil and gas field should be heard in that state, but that the parties will have to limit themselves to the question of what their current contract rights are and not what Chesapeake may or...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS