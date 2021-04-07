Stream TV DIP Lender Gets OK To Oppose Ch. 11 Dismissal

Law360 (April 7, 2021, 7:22 PM EDT) -- A Delaware bankruptcy judge Wednesday said the prospective Chapter 11 lender of Stream TV can continue to argue against dismissal of the bankruptcy case on the grounds the television tech company still has control of at least some overseas assets. At a brief virtual hearing, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Karen Owens said proposed debtor-in-possession lender Visual Technology Innovation appears to have the standing to make its argument that Stream TV's secured lenders may not have met the local legal requirements to take control of all of the company's overseas assets, giving Stream TV the grounds to turn back the lenders' attempt to...

