Ex-Ore. Sen. To Step Down As Broadcasters Group Leader

Law360 (April 7, 2021, 9:52 PM EDT) -- The National Association of Broadcasters will have a new leader next year, the trade group's current president revealed Wednesday in a video address announcing his forthcoming departure. Gordon H. Smith, a former U.S. senator from Oregon, has spent more than a decade as the president and CEO of NAB. Chief Operating Officer Curtis LeGeyt will take his place at the start of 2022, according to the group. In announcing his leave-taking, Smith said it "has been my great honor to give the lion's roar for broadcasters." "Those who run into the storm," he continued. "Those who stand firm in chaos to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS