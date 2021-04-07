Convicted Ex-Union Officer Says Benefits Suit Not Preempted

Law360 (April 7, 2021, 7:33 PM EDT) -- A former official at a toymakers union who pled guilty in a kickback scheme has asked a New York federal judge for a win before trial in his suit seeking severance pay and medical benefits from the union, saying his claims aren't preempted by federal law. In a motion for summary judgment filed Tuesday, former Amalgamated Industrial Toy & Novelty Workers of America Local 223 official Johnnie Miranti told U.S. District Judge Anne Shields he is clearly entitled to payments under severance and benefits provisions the union adopted before his resignation in August 2016. Miranti sued International Union of Allied, Novelty...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS