EPA Sued Over Calif., Chicago Air Pollution Review Delays

Law360 (April 7, 2021, 9:21 PM EDT) -- Two environmental nonprofit groups sued the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's top official in California federal court Wednesday, accusing the agency of violating the Clean Air Act by repeatedly missing deadlines to review state proposals aimed at reducing smog in Chicago and Golden State areas with some of the nation's worst air pollution. In a 13-page, one-count complaint, the Center for Biological Diversity and Center for Environmental Health allege that the EPA failed to take final action on state plan submissions. The lawsuit names EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan as the sole defendant for his alleged "failure to protect people, ecosystems, and...

