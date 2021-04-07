Security Co. Hit With OT Suit Over Off-The-Clock Guard Work

Law360 (April 7, 2021, 4:20 PM EDT) -- A security company failed to pay overtime and other wages by making guards work before clocking in and after clocking out, and failed to reimburse them for business expenses, according to a proposed class action in Illinois state court. In a complaint filed Tuesday, Rosa Ventura accused Prudential Security Inc. of violating Illinois wage and hour laws by failing to pay minimum wages, overtime wages and all wages due upon separation, stemming from the unpaid off-the-clock work, and not reimbursing business expenses. "Ultimately, the daily time that defendant requires plaintiff and putative class members to work without compensation deprives them of...

