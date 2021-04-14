Enforcement Takeaways From ABA Antitrust Meeting

Law360 (April 14, 2021, 10:16 AM EDT) -- U.S. antitrust enforcers highlighted their past efforts and future priorities at the American Bar Association's Antitrust Law Spring Meeting, held virtually on March 23-26. Several commentators throughout the meeting opined that antitrust was at an inflection point or at a crossroads. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., herself called this a once-in-a century moment to reform antitrust laws. Others warned that the next four years under a Biden administration would not be business as usual. Despite these comments, the message from federal and state enforcers was that their business as usual from the past year was already very aggressive. They highlighted their cases...

