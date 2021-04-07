Lowe's Lot Protest Wasn't 'Secondary' Picket, NLRB Atty Says

Law360 (April 7, 2021, 7:48 PM EDT) -- A National Labor Relations Board prosecutor dismissed a charge alleging a union violated federal labor law by towing a banner publicizing a labor dispute with an HVAC company through a Lowe's parking lot, saying the protest was not an illegal "secondary" picket. While the act of towing the banner was akin to the walking pickets that the National Labor Relations Act forbids against indirect parties to labor disputes, Sheet Metal, Air, Rail and Transportation Workers Local 33's protest lacked other hallmarks of an illegal demonstration, NLRB Cincinnati office head Matthew Denholm said Tuesday, tossing a charge by Appalachian Heating. "There was...

