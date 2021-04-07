Ghirardelli Buyers Ask 9th Circ. To Revive White Chips Suit

Law360 (April 7, 2021, 7:51 PM EDT) -- Two consumers accusing Ghirardelli Chocolate Co. of tricking them into thinking its cocoa-free white baking chips actually contained chocolate urged the Ninth Circuit to resurrect their case Tuesday, arguing that the lower court nixed their claims too soon and should've let a jury consider the facts. A California federal judge tossed the proposed class action last July, finding that Californians Linda Cheslow and Steven Prescott had pointed to a consumer survey that hurt their case more than helped it. That survey found that 92% of respondents believed that Ghirardelli's Premium Baking Chips Classic White Chips contained white chocolate, but was only...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS