Advocates Say TracFone Deal Can Only Wrap With Conditions

Law360 (April 7, 2021, 6:28 PM EDT) -- A battery of public interest groups is urging the Federal Communications Commission to take a hard look at potential consumer-protection obligations that could be imposed on Verizon Communications if it's allowed to acquire prepaid service retailer TracFone Wireless. A Tuesday letter, signed by nearly two dozen groups including Public Knowledge and Free Press, calls for the FCC "to impose strict enforceable conditions" on Verizon's proposed TracFone purchase, saying it must do so to "protect Lifeline customers and preserve the wireless reseller marketplace." Verizon unveiled the $6.9 billion deal in September, and it has since taken heat from the public interest sector...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS