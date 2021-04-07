Pot Dispensary Lease Holding Up Bankruptcy Plan, Court Told

Law360 (April 7, 2021, 9:11 PM EDT) -- A Denver event space is asking a Colorado federal bankruptcy judge to nullify a sublease it has with a marijuana dispensary, arguing the lease has to be thrown out so it can move forward with its Chapter 11 petition. The Field House, an event space near Denver's Empower Field football stadium, asked U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Joseph G. Rosania Jr. to reject its sublease with Mile High Medical Cannabis in a motion filed alongside its April 1 bankruptcy petition. Field House has been fighting Mile High in court and in arbitration over the sublease, which expired over a year ago. The expense...

