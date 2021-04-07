Brazilian Businessmen Urge Court To OK $2.5M Arbitral Award

Law360 (April 7, 2021, 8:33 PM EDT) -- Two Brazilian businessmen have asked a Florida federal court to enforce a $2.5 million arbitral award issued in a dispute over their sale of two "extraordinarily successful" transportation and freight logistical companies in Brazil, saying the buyer fraudulently defaulted on a purchase and sale agreement. Brazilian citizens Ivanilde Pistorello and Augusto Grando's Tuesday petition asked the court to confirm the final and binding award issued by the Center of Arbitration and Mediation of the Chamber of Commerce Brazil-Canada against the respondent in their lawsuit, Brazilian holding company Supricel Participacoes Ltda., and also to enter judgment against Supricel's owner, Luis Guilherme Schnor,...

