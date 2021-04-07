Ex-CFPB, Alston & Bird Attorney Joins Credit Card Co.

Law360 (April 7, 2021, 6:04 PM EDT) -- An ex-Consumer Financial Protection Bureau attorney and former Alston & Bird LLP counsel has joined New York-based credit card company Petal as general counsel and chief compliance officer, the company announced Wednesday. Elizabeth Corbett spent nearly six years with the CFPB between 2011 and 2017, first as an enforcement attorney and then as counsel in the Supervision, Enforcement and Fair Lending Division, followed by roles as deputy and acting chief of staff, her LinkedIn profile shows. "[Corbett] brings an incredible diversity of expertise in law, policy, and compliance. In addition, she knows how to scale — having served as a key...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS